Tragic Murder-Suicide Attempt Shakes Palghar District
An 81-year-old man allegedly killed his 74-year-old wife and attempted suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident appears linked to their long-term health issues. Discovered by their son, the man was hospitalized and a murder case filed. The police continue to investigate the circumstances around this tragic event.
In a harrowing incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an 81-year-old man reportedly killed his 74-year-old wife before attempting to take his own life, local police reported on Monday.
The couple, both suffering from unspecified health issues, were found by their son, who had been out and returned to discover his mother dead and his father wounded, after breaking open the locked door to their home.
Following the attack, the man was hospitalized and is receiving treatment, while authorities have registered a case of murder against him as investigations continue into the tragic events that unfolded.
