Left Menu

Tragic Murder-Suicide Attempt Shakes Palghar District

An 81-year-old man allegedly killed his 74-year-old wife and attempted suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident appears linked to their long-term health issues. Discovered by their son, the man was hospitalized and a murder case filed. The police continue to investigate the circumstances around this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:05 IST
Tragic Murder-Suicide Attempt Shakes Palghar District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an 81-year-old man reportedly killed his 74-year-old wife before attempting to take his own life, local police reported on Monday.

The couple, both suffering from unspecified health issues, were found by their son, who had been out and returned to discover his mother dead and his father wounded, after breaking open the locked door to their home.

Following the attack, the man was hospitalized and is receiving treatment, while authorities have registered a case of murder against him as investigations continue into the tragic events that unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace' Declarations

Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace'...

 Australia
2
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
3
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
4
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025