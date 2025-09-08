Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Defamation Case Against Telangana CM

The Supreme Court dismissed a BJP plea challenging a high court decision that quashed a defamation case against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. The case, based on Reddy's controversial speech during the 2024 poll campaign, was deemed unmaintainable as the complainant lacked proper authorization.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea from the BJP's Telangana unit challenging a high court decision that quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The case was linked to a speech Reddy made during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar, stated their disinclination to interfere, emphasizing that the court should not be used for political disputes.

The Telangana High Court had previously quashed the defamation proceedings, arguing that the complaint was not maintainable due to lack of authorization from the BJP's national unit, highlighting the exaggerated nature of political speech allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

