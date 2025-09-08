Left Menu

Arrests Follow Flag Incident During Barawafat Procession

Two youths were charged for waving a Palestine flag during a Barawafat procession, with one arrested and the other sent to a juvenile home. The incident occurred in Gursahaiganj, with charges filed under sections related to national unity and harmony. An investigation continues into the flags' origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding incident, authorities have registered a case against two youths for brandishing a Palestine flag during a Barawafat procession, local police reported on Monday.

One individual, aged 20, has been arrested while the other, a minor, is being directed to a juvenile detention facility. The episode took place during a religious procession in Gursahaiganj, which soon trended on social media platforms, revealing the flag-waving act.

Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajeya disclosed that charges were laid under sections pertaining to national sovereignty and promoting discord among community groups. Investigations are in progress to determine the source of the Palestine flags.

