Global Human Rights at a Crossroads: UN Chief Raises Alarm

Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, issued a stark warning on Monday about 'disturbing trends' threatening global human rights. His address highlighted the glorification of violence and state withdrawals from multilateral systems as significant issues.

Speaking at the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk condemned the rampant violations of the rules of war, pointing to a global environment with 'virtually no accountability.' He stressed that these trends undermine both human rights and the international order.

Turk specifically criticized the ongoing human rights abuses associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and highlighted similar concerns in conflict zones like Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gaza. His message underscored the urgent need for accountability in global conflicts.

