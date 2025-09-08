Left Menu

Standoff Ends: Delhi Lawyers Resume Work After Assurance from Police

The Delhi district courts bar body called off its strike after receiving assurances from the Delhi Police commissioner's office that police officials will physically appear in courts to present evidence. The strike was initially prompted by concerns over virtual depositions, contradicting prior assurances from the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi district courts bar association ended its protest after receiving a commitment from the Delhi Police. The police commissioner's office assured lawyers that officers would physically attend court hearings to provide evidence.

The decision to halt the strike came after a circular indicated all police personnel would appear in court, aligning with demands from the legal community. This resolved ongoing dissent after the initial proposal for virtual depositions raised concerns.

The strike began on August 22, following a notification that caused unrest among city lawyers. The protest was temporarily suspended after dialogues with authorities and assurances from the police commissioner.

