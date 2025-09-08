Left Menu

Tragic Shooting: Haryana Man Killed in California Over Street Dispute

A 26-year-old from Haryana's Jind district was fatally shot in California after confronting a man urinating outside his workplace. The victim, Kapil, who had been in the US for nearly three years, was working in store security. His family seeks government help to repatriate his remains.

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man from Haryana's Jind district was killed in California, allegedly while trying to prevent a local resident from urinating on the road outside the store where he worked. The victim, identified as Kapil, had been residing in the United States for nearly three years.

According to Suresh Kumar Gautam, the head of Barah Kalan village, Kapil, was shot dead by a resident after an argument ensued over public urination. Kapil, who worked in the store's security, attempted to stop the individual, which led to the fatal confrontation.

Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters. His family, who are farmers, have been in a state of shock since learning about the incident. The village leader has called on the authorities to assist in returning Kapil's mortal remains to India.

