Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

An investigation was initiated on Monday concerning a gas leak at a Pithampur factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, which claimed the lives of three workers, officials reported.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory. Victims Sushil, 30, Deepak, 35, and Jagdish, 32, succumbed to poisonous gas inhalation while cleaning a chemical tank.

District Magistrate Priyank Mishra announced that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Gupta will lead the inquiry. Mishra emphasized the seriousness of the issue, promising legal action for any lapses found, financial support for victims' families, and preventive measures for the future.