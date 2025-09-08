Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy
A probe has been launched following a fatal gas leak at a factory in Pithampur, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in three deaths. The investigation will identify any lapses, with possible legal ramifications and preventive plans in process. Financial aid will support the victims' families.
An investigation was initiated on Monday concerning a gas leak at a Pithampur factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, which claimed the lives of three workers, officials reported.
The incident occurred Sunday evening at Shri Sagar Lubricant Oil Factory. Victims Sushil, 30, Deepak, 35, and Jagdish, 32, succumbed to poisonous gas inhalation while cleaning a chemical tank.
District Magistrate Priyank Mishra announced that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Gupta will lead the inquiry. Mishra emphasized the seriousness of the issue, promising legal action for any lapses found, financial support for victims' families, and preventive measures for the future.
