Intrusion Near Eilat Sparks Alarm and Temporary Airport Closure

Sirens were sounded near Eilat after a hostile aircraft intrusion. Israel's Ramon Airport, located nearby, reopened operations after a brief closure on Sunday, prompted by a drone launched from Yemen that hit the arrivals hall.

  • Country:
  • Israel

Alarm bells rang near Israel's southern city of Eilat on Monday following the intrusion of a hostile aircraft, according to reports from the Israeli military.

Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport, situated close to Eilat, resumed swiftly after being temporarily shut down on Sunday. The closure was triggered when a drone, launched from Yemen, impacted the airport's arrivals hall.

Despite the brief disruption, airport officials ensured a prompt return to normalcy, highlighting the region's resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions.

