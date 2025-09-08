Intrusion Near Eilat Sparks Alarm and Temporary Airport Closure

Alarm bells rang near Israel's southern city of Eilat on Monday following the intrusion of a hostile aircraft, according to reports from the Israeli military.

Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport, situated close to Eilat, resumed swiftly after being temporarily shut down on Sunday. The closure was triggered when a drone, launched from Yemen, impacted the airport's arrivals hall.

Despite the brief disruption, airport officials ensured a prompt return to normalcy, highlighting the region's resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)