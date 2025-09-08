Haryana Pledges Rs 5 Crore Relief to Himachal Pradesh After Devastating Floods

The Haryana government announced a significant contribution of Rs 5 crore to support Himachal Pradesh's relief efforts following destructive flash-floods and landslides caused by intense rainfall. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed this support to aid affected families and bolster ongoing rescue operations in the mountainous state.

Demonstrating solidarity, the Chief Minister stressed that Haryana's government and its populace stand united with the impacted families during this crisis. The financial aid signifies Haryana's commitment to extending support beyond its borders in times of natural calamities.

Previously, Haryana had approved financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, similarly stricken by flooding and landslides. The disastrous weather events have resulted in significant loss of life and widespread property damage across these regions.