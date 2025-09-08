Maratha Quota: Activist Manoj Jarange's Struggle and Triumph
Activist Manoj Jarange demanded the Maharashtra government implement a GR granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas by September 17, threatening strong actions otherwise. Ending a five-day fast, he continued advocating for Maratha reservation, acknowledging government's partial fulfillment of demands and crediting the movement's success to the community's support.
Quota activist Manoj Jarange has urged the Maharashtra government to implement a Government Resolution (GR) issued last week that paves the way for Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas. Jarange warned of taking 'tough decisions' if the GR is not enforced by September 17, asserting 96% of their demands have already been met.
Ending his five-day hunger strike in Mumbai, Jarange expressed optimism that Marathas, especially from Marathwada and western Maharashtra, will obtain reservation. The government's resolution follows negotiations with state ministers, aiming to recognize Marathas' Kunbi heritage for Other Backward Class (OBC) benefits in jobs and education.
Despite opposition from some scholars and political figures like Chhagan Bhujbal, Jarange vowed to continue the fight for full Maratha justice. Addressing the community, he praised their unwavering support, particularly noting the critical role played by women, as his movement makes significant inroads toward achieving community aspirations.
