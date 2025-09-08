High-Profile Naxalite Arrested in Hyderabad
Gadchiroli police apprehended a high-profile Naxalite with a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head in Hyderabad, Telangana. The individual, Shankar alias Arun Miccha, was involved in several criminal activities. The arrest, executed by a C-60 commando unit, is part of ongoing efforts to curb Naxalite activities.
Gadchiroli police successfully captured a notorious Naxalite, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, in Hyderabad, Telangana, as reported by an official on Monday.
The individual, identified as Shankar alias Arun Miccha, aged 25 and hailing from Chhattisgarh, was apprehended during a meticulously planned operation by a C-60 commando unit led by Superintendent of Police Neelotpal on September 4.
Miccha was associated with four encounters involving security forces and one murder. He reportedly left the Permilli Dalam last year, fearing police action, and shifted to farming before moving to Hyderabad. This arrest marks a significant achievement in the ongoing crackdown by Gadchiroli police, who have detained 108 Naxalites since January 2022.
