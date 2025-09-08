Railway Menace: Alcohol-Fueled Vandalism
The Railway Protection Force nabbed 36-year-old Haneesh for hurling stones at a train in Aroor, Kerala, damaging its windshield. He was under the influence of alcohol alongside co-conspirator Lijin. Arrests were made following a probe involving CCTV footage and local questioning. Both face charges under the Indian Railways Act.
A 36-year-old man named Haneesh has been detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for damaging a train locomotive in Aroor, Kerala. The incident unfolded on August 30 when Haneesh, allegedly intoxicated, threw stones at the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive train.
The RPF acted swiftly, initially arresting Haneesh's co-accused, 28-year-old Lijin, who is also said to have been under the influence of alcohol. Lijin's confession led authorities to Haneesh.
Charges have been filed under Section 153 of the Indian Railways Act. Damages incurred will be sought from those involved. Both individuals remain in judicial custody.
