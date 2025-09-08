Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

South Korea's foreign minister is set to visit the U.S. following a large immigration raid at a Hyundai plant, which led to 475 workers being detained, including over 300 South Koreans. The raid has sparked outrage and confusion, affecting diplomatic and business relations between the two nations.

Updated: 08-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:13 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Amidst a diplomatic storm, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is heading to the United States to resolve the fallout from an immigration raid that left hundreds of South Korean workers detained. The raid, conducted at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, has sent shockwaves through both countries.

With 475 workers detained, over 300 of them South Korean, the incident triggered a sense of betrayal among South Koreans. US President Donald Trump expressed potential training programs for US workers to fill such roles, but many in Korea see deeper diplomatic strains.

Cho Hyun and other South Korean lawmakers have voiced concerns over future business investments in the US, questioning visa policies. As negotiations continue, the raid serves as a critical point in US-South Korea relations, where economic and security ties are now being tested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

