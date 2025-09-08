Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

Amidst a diplomatic storm, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is heading to the United States to resolve the fallout from an immigration raid that left hundreds of South Korean workers detained. The raid, conducted at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, has sent shockwaves through both countries.

With 475 workers detained, over 300 of them South Korean, the incident triggered a sense of betrayal among South Koreans. US President Donald Trump expressed potential training programs for US workers to fill such roles, but many in Korea see deeper diplomatic strains.

Cho Hyun and other South Korean lawmakers have voiced concerns over future business investments in the US, questioning visa policies. As negotiations continue, the raid serves as a critical point in US-South Korea relations, where economic and security ties are now being tested.

