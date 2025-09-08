Left Menu

Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

A deadly operation in Kulgam, south Kashmir, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and two soldiers. Security forces launched the operation based on intelligence reports, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. One of the terrorists was identified as a local, the other a foreign militant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:53 IST
Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly encounter unfolded in Kulgam district, South Kashmir, where two terrorists and two soldiers lost their lives, officials reported on Monday.

Security forces commenced a search operation in the Gudar forest area following intelligence about terrorist presence, leading to an exchange of gunfire as the terrorists opened fire first.

Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, announced that the operation, involving the Indian Army and police forces, resulted in one terrorist being killed and a junior officer injured. A foreign militant, 'Rehman Bhai', was among the casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

 India
3
Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

 India
4
Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025