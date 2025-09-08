Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces
A deadly operation in Kulgam, south Kashmir, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and two soldiers. Security forces launched the operation based on intelligence reports, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. One of the terrorists was identified as a local, the other a foreign militant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:53 IST
- India
A deadly encounter unfolded in Kulgam district, South Kashmir, where two terrorists and two soldiers lost their lives, officials reported on Monday.
Security forces commenced a search operation in the Gudar forest area following intelligence about terrorist presence, leading to an exchange of gunfire as the terrorists opened fire first.
Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, announced that the operation, involving the Indian Army and police forces, resulted in one terrorist being killed and a junior officer injured. A foreign militant, 'Rehman Bhai', was among the casualties.
