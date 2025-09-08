Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

A deadly encounter unfolded in Kulgam district, South Kashmir, where two terrorists and two soldiers lost their lives, officials reported on Monday.

Security forces commenced a search operation in the Gudar forest area following intelligence about terrorist presence, leading to an exchange of gunfire as the terrorists opened fire first.

Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, announced that the operation, involving the Indian Army and police forces, resulted in one terrorist being killed and a junior officer injured. A foreign militant, 'Rehman Bhai', was among the casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)