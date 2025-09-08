Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

China's civilian institutions are increasingly involved in defense-related AI projects, challenging the US. The PLA's progress in AI was showcased during a military parade. Civilian companies contribute to modernizing the PLA, following China's military-civil fusion strategy to develop world-class armed forces by 2049.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:57 IST
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is increasingly involving civilian institutions in defense-related AI projects, a move that poses significant challenges for the United States, according to a report by Georgetown University's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.

The report highlights the growing role of civilian companies and universities in supporting the Chinese military's AI procurement efforts. This development was evident during a recent military parade in Beijing, where the People's Liberation Army showcased AI-powered drones and other advanced weaponry.

Civilian institutions such as a Chengdu drone maker and a Beijing university are prominently contributing to the modernization of the PLA. This strategy of 'military-civil fusion' aims to build world-class armed forces by 2049, raising concerns about the blurring line between civilian and defense sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

 India
3
Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

 India
4
Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025