Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI
China's civilian institutions are increasingly involved in defense-related AI projects, challenging the US. The PLA's progress in AI was showcased during a military parade. Civilian companies contribute to modernizing the PLA, following China's military-civil fusion strategy to develop world-class armed forces by 2049.
- Country:
- China
China is increasingly involving civilian institutions in defense-related AI projects, a move that poses significant challenges for the United States, according to a report by Georgetown University's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.
The report highlights the growing role of civilian companies and universities in supporting the Chinese military's AI procurement efforts. This development was evident during a recent military parade in Beijing, where the People's Liberation Army showcased AI-powered drones and other advanced weaponry.
Civilian institutions such as a Chengdu drone maker and a Beijing university are prominently contributing to the modernization of the PLA. This strategy of 'military-civil fusion' aims to build world-class armed forces by 2049, raising concerns about the blurring line between civilian and defense sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- defense
- AI
- US
- PLA
- civilian
- technology
- military
- challenge
- innovation
ALSO READ
Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians: PM Modi after deadly shooting in Jerusalem.
Russia and China Negotiate Russian Bond Placement in Chinese Market
VIP Jail Plans: Mehul Choksi's Awaited Return to Arthur Road
Massive Rally Planned in Mizoram Against Forest Amendment Act
Haryana Takes Flight: Pioneering the Drone Technology Revolution