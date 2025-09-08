Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

China is increasingly involving civilian institutions in defense-related AI projects, a move that poses significant challenges for the United States, according to a report by Georgetown University's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.

The report highlights the growing role of civilian companies and universities in supporting the Chinese military's AI procurement efforts. This development was evident during a recent military parade in Beijing, where the People's Liberation Army showcased AI-powered drones and other advanced weaponry.

Civilian institutions such as a Chengdu drone maker and a Beijing university are prominently contributing to the modernization of the PLA. This strategy of 'military-civil fusion' aims to build world-class armed forces by 2049, raising concerns about the blurring line between civilian and defense sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)