Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: Aadhaar Recognized in Voter Identity Verification

The Supreme Court has mandated the inclusion of Aadhaar as a verifying document in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for voter identity in Bihar. TMC leaders hailed the decision as a victory for democracy, emphasizing the need for electoral integrity and criticizing the Election Commission's past reluctance.

The Supreme Court has made a significant ruling, directing the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as an additional document for voter identity verification during the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. The directive has been hailed by the Trinamool Congress as a substantial win for democratic processes and the Opposition.

TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose praised the decision, pointing out the Election Commission's previous refusal to recognize Aadhaar as legitimate proof. She emphasized that the ruling is a triumph for democracy and a critique of the Election Commission's past alignment with partisan interests.

While Aadhaar will join the list of existing 11 documents for identity verification, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi clarified that it will not serve as proof of citizenship. This decision marks a pivotal step towards ensuring electoral integrity in poll-bound Bihar.

