Traffic Policeman Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Delhi
A traffic policeman named ASI Umed Singh was injured in a hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area. While on duty, an SUV driver attacked him physically before driving into him. A case has been registered, and Singh is currently receiving medical treatment.
In a disturbing incident in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Sunday evening, a traffic policeman was injured after being hit by an SUV while on duty, authorities reported on Monday.
ASI Umed Singh, assigned to the Najafgarh traffic circle, was managing traffic near Sai Baba Mandir at approximately 6:55 pm when the situation escalated. According to Singh's statement to the police, the SUV driver not only verbally abused him but threatened and attacked him physically before returning to his vehicle and driving it towards the officer.
The assault left ASI Singh with torn uniform buttons and injuries, prompting his hospitalization. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the matter.
