Odisha Man Sentenced to Life for Patricide

A court in Odisha's Jajpur district sentenced 32-year-old Gurucharan Behera to life imprisonment for murdering his father in 2020. The verdict, delivered after examining 17 witnesses, also included a fine of Rs 20,000. Failure to pay would result in an additional six-month sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Jajpur district has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his father five years ago. The decision, made by Jajpur District and Sessions Judge Amrut Ranjan Nanda, found Gurucharan Behera guilty on Monday.

In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on Behera. Failure to pay will incur an additional six-month imprisonment, according to Public Prosecutor Samarendra Das.

The sentencing followed a thorough trial that included 17 witnesses and 18 documentary pieces of evidence. The crime stemmed from a family dispute on the night of September 29, 2020, leading to Behera's arrest after a complaint by the victim's elder son.

