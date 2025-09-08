Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Uncover Major Drug Unit in Hyderabad

Telangana's Excise Minister demands swift reporting on a busted mephedrone unit in Hyderabad. Amidst criticism from BRS's K T Rama Rao, Maharashtra police discover and dismantle the drug operation. The Telangana Drugs Control asserts the unit lacks proper licensing, placing focus on enforcement agencies for further probe.

Updated: 08-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:56 IST
Maharashtra Police Uncover Major Drug Unit in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is in the spotlight as Telangana's Excise Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, urgently seeks clarity on a mephedrone manufacturing unit recently uncovered by Maharashtra police at Cherlapally. He demands a comprehensive report from local officials within 24 hours, questioning the vigilance of the Telangana excise department amid this revelation.

This discovery led to criticism from BRS Working President, K T Rama Rao, who condemned the government for its alleged ineffective control over drug activities. Rao questioned the roles of government agencies, such as EAGLE and police intelligence, as this illegal manufacturing unit operated unchecked.

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration clarified that the unit functions as a chemical factory without a drug license. The operation's scope extends to various law enforcement agencies under the jurisdiction of the NDPS Act, 1985, suggesting that rigorous enforcement and coordination are crucial as investigations continue.

