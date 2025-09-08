Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the state's commitment to aiding rain-impacted areas via extensive relief efforts. He leads a high-level meeting to prioritize public safety, infrastructure restoration, and supports farmers with crop damage, ensuring timely compensation through a newly formed committee.
In response to the ravaging monsoon rains, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has prioritized public safety and the restoration of basic services. Chairing a strategic review meeting, he announced that extensive relief and rescue operations are in full swing.
Sharma urged officials to expedite the approval of proposals related to infrastructure repair, including roads and buildings, setting a strict timeline with work to start by September 23. The chief minister also mandated the rapid submission and approval of reports on damaged houses.
Focused on mitigating impacts on agriculture, Sharma vowed solid support for farmers with damaged crops. A newly formed committee will facilitate compensation and coordinate with insurance companies to provide timely assistance. More than 10,000 restoration projects worth Rs 211 crore have already been approved, saving 1,159 lives, according to officials.
