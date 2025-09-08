Left Menu

Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the state's commitment to aiding rain-impacted areas via extensive relief efforts. He leads a high-level meeting to prioritize public safety, infrastructure restoration, and supports farmers with crop damage, ensuring timely compensation through a newly formed committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:21 IST
Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the ravaging monsoon rains, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has prioritized public safety and the restoration of basic services. Chairing a strategic review meeting, he announced that extensive relief and rescue operations are in full swing.

Sharma urged officials to expedite the approval of proposals related to infrastructure repair, including roads and buildings, setting a strict timeline with work to start by September 23. The chief minister also mandated the rapid submission and approval of reports on damaged houses.

Focused on mitigating impacts on agriculture, Sharma vowed solid support for farmers with damaged crops. A newly formed committee will facilitate compensation and coordinate with insurance companies to provide timely assistance. More than 10,000 restoration projects worth Rs 211 crore have already been approved, saving 1,159 lives, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025