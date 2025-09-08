Left Menu

Congress Leader Karra Champions Border Population's Cause Amid Devastation

Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit head Hameed Karra addressed the flood-impacted communities near the India-Pakistan border, blaming administrative inefficiencies. He promised to escalate these concerns to higher authorities, advocating for essential services in areas like Garkhal and Pargwal while urging for swift action to aid the 'unarmed soldiers of the country.'

A team from Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, spearheaded by chief Hameed Karra, visited flood-affected areas along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu on Monday, attributing disaster impacts to administrative failures.

Karra's delegation engaged with locals, noting grievances about inadequate infrastructure including stalled projects like the crucial Indri bridge, impacting over 20,000 residents. He pledged to voice these issues to both Union Territory and Central government.

By labeling the border population as 'unarmed soldiers of the country,' Karra underscored the government's obligation to deliver comprehensive support, promising interventions with upper echelons to expedite aid and infrastructure solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

