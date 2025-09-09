South Korea's Pivotal Role in U.N. Sanctions Drama

South Korea on Monday completed drafting a United Nations Security Council resolution that aims to permanently lift sanctions on Iran, given its current role as the chair of the 15-member council. However, no vote has been scheduled yet, as confirmed by diplomats.

In a separate initiative, on August 28, Britain, France, and Germany initiated a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, arguing a breach of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Known as the snapback procedure, this compels a vote by late September to decide on permanently lifting sanctions against Iran, necessitating at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, or France.

Meanwhile, Russia and China finalized their draft resolution to extend the 2015 nuclear agreement for six months, urging renewed negotiations. They have not requested a vote yet. If their proposed resolution comes to a vote before any agreement by Germany, France, and Britain with Iran, it faces potential veto by key Western powers.