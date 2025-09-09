Left Menu

South Korea's Pivotal Role in U.N. Sanctions Drama

South Korea finalizes a U.N. resolution to lift sanctions on Iran during its presidency of the Security Council. As efforts by Britain, France, and Germany intensify to delay action, Iran's allies, Russia and China, propose extending the nuclear deal. Diplomatic tensions loom with potential veto risks by key member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea on Monday completed drafting a United Nations Security Council resolution that aims to permanently lift sanctions on Iran, given its current role as the chair of the 15-member council. However, no vote has been scheduled yet, as confirmed by diplomats.

In a separate initiative, on August 28, Britain, France, and Germany initiated a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, arguing a breach of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Known as the snapback procedure, this compels a vote by late September to decide on permanently lifting sanctions against Iran, necessitating at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, or France.

Meanwhile, Russia and China finalized their draft resolution to extend the 2015 nuclear agreement for six months, urging renewed negotiations. They have not requested a vote yet. If their proposed resolution comes to a vote before any agreement by Germany, France, and Britain with Iran, it faces potential veto by key Western powers.

