Landcorp Launches Livestock Equity Partnership to Back Next-Gen Farmers

State-owned enterprise Landcorp has unveiled a new livestock equity partnership programme, designed to create stronger ownership pathways for farm operators and secure the long-term resilience of New Zealand’s farming sector. Announced by State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown, the initiative represents a significant step toward supporting young farmers, strengthening rural communities, and ensuring New Zealand’s farms remain productive and locally owned.

Building Pathways to Farm Ownership

The equity partnership model gives farm operators the opportunity to take on financial responsibility and invest directly in the farms they manage. Minister Brown welcomed the initiative as a practical solution that aligns with the Government’s rural priorities:

“This is a welcomed initiative that directly supports the Government’s priorities to strengthen rural employment, improve farm productivity, and create genuine pathways to ownership for the next generation of farmers. By enabling operators to take financial responsibility behind the farm gate, we’re backing high performance and helping unlock the full potential of New Zealand’s farming sector.”

This model allows operators to move beyond employment into equity participation, creating a more secure, long-term stake in New Zealand’s agricultural future.

Expanding on Previous Models

The livestock equity partnership builds on Landcorp’s earlier contract farming options introduced in 2024, which included sharemilking and contract milking opportunities across four farms:

Quarry and Otago Farms in the Central Plateau

Waimakariri Farm in Canterbury

Ruru Farm on the West Coast

These arrangements offered flexibility for dairy farmers to manage operations while progressively moving toward greater ownership opportunities. The new equity partnership is a natural next step, giving operators a direct stake in the assets they help manage.

First Opportunity: Mahiwi Farm

The first property available for expressions of interest under the new model is Mahiwi Farm, a 708-hectare livestock property located just 35 minutes west of Wairoa.

Mahiwi Farm combines breeding and finishing country and has strong potential for performance improvements. By opening the farm to equity partnerships, Landcorp is providing ambitious operators with a chance to invest in and benefit from the farm’s long-term productivity.

Benefits Beyond the Farm Gate

Minister Brown highlighted the broader impact of the scheme on rural New Zealand:

Supporting local employment by creating new roles and responsibilities.

Developing farming skills and leadership opportunities in rural communities.

Strengthening rural economies by ensuring that high-performing farms remain New Zealand-owned.

Contributing to productivity across the agricultural sector while building resilience for the future.

“This model is about opening the gate and creating opportunities for the next generation of Kiwi farmers,” Brown said. “By offering equity options, we’re providing real pathways for more New Zealanders to take ownership and shape their future on the land.”

A Long-Term Vision for Agriculture

The initiative reflects both Landcorp’s and the Government’s commitment to building a sustainable, future-focused agricultural sector. With rising global demand for food and growing challenges around succession planning in farming families, equity partnerships offer a modern solution to ensure New Zealand’s rural industries remain innovative, productive, and accessible to young farmers.

By combining financial opportunity with hands-on management, the equity model provides a new route to ownership that balances risk and reward, ensuring that farming in New Zealand remains both commercially strong and deeply rooted in local communities.