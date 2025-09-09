Madrassa Principal Arrested in Alleged Forced Conversion of Minor

A madrassa principal in Kohargaddi village was arrested following accusations of forcibly converting a minor boy, officials reported on Tuesday. The alleged conversion came to light after the boy's father, recently released from prison, raised an alarm at the madrassa.

Police revealed that the complainant, Rabri Devi, accused principal Mujiburrahman of enticing her 15-year-old son, Vipin Kushwaha, with promises of free food, clothing, and education, leading to his conversion and enrollment under a new name, Noor Alam.

Authorities said a case is filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. The accused has been detained, and investigations continue, as the boy reportedly developed ties with a local girl during his stay at the madrassa.

(With inputs from agencies.)