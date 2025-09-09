Left Menu

Madrassa Principal Arrested in Alleged Forced Conversion of Minor

A madrassa principal in Kohargaddi village has been arrested for allegedly converting a 15-year-old boy. The boy's father, released from jail, discovered his son's changed identity and presence at the madrassa. The principal faces charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:49 IST
Madrassa Principal Arrested in Alleged Forced Conversion of Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A madrassa principal in Kohargaddi village was arrested following accusations of forcibly converting a minor boy, officials reported on Tuesday. The alleged conversion came to light after the boy's father, recently released from prison, raised an alarm at the madrassa.

Police revealed that the complainant, Rabri Devi, accused principal Mujiburrahman of enticing her 15-year-old son, Vipin Kushwaha, with promises of free food, clothing, and education, leading to his conversion and enrollment under a new name, Noor Alam.

Authorities said a case is filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. The accused has been detained, and investigations continue, as the boy reportedly developed ties with a local girl during his stay at the madrassa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

 Global
2
High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

 India
3
Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
4
Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025