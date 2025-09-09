The case of Azamat Iskaliyev highlights a pressing concern for Russia: the return of military veterans to civilian life, many of whom were convicted criminals pardoned in exchange for fighting in Ukraine. Iskaliyev's violent actions post-deployment exemplify the challenges that may arise as soldiers, affected by war, reintegrate into society.

The Russian government is bracing for the return of approximately 1.5 million veterans, which presents both logistical and social challenges, given the psychological scars of conflict. President Vladimir Putin's administration is taking steps to mitigate potential destabilization, similar to the chaos seen after the Soviet-Afghan War.

Strategies include offering veterans prestigious roles in society and government, providing training programs, and managing expectations through controlled reintegration processes. Despite these efforts, experts remain concerned about the social impact of returning veterans, fearing a resurgence of crime reminiscent of the post-Afghanistan war era.