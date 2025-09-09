Left Menu

Jane Street vs. SEBI: A Market Manipulation Standoff

India's market regulator, SEBI, is in a tense legal confrontation with Jane Street, a U.S. high-frequency trading firm. Jane Street is pushing for the release of documents it considers vital to its defense against market manipulation allegations. SEBI insists the investigation remains critical and evolving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:20 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle with Jane Street, a prominent U.S. high-frequency trading firm. The development adds a new chapter to the escalating tensions over market manipulation claims.

Last week, Jane Street took legal action against SEBI to compel the release of specific documents. The firm argues these documents are crucial for countering allegations of manipulative trading practices. SEBI, however, has stood its ground, citing the ongoing nature of its investigation.

As the hearing unfolded on Tuesday, SEBI declared that their probe into Jane Street is at a critical phase, suggesting that any premature disclosure of information could hinder the integrity of the investigation. This dispute marks a significant moment in the global scrutiny of high-frequency trading practices.

