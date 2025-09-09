Tributes Paid to Brave Soldiers in Kulgam Encounter

Amid a somber wreath-laying ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored two brave soldiers who fell in the line of duty during a fierce encounter in Kulgam district. Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu were both killed in a gunfight with terrorists.

The security operation launched by the forces on Monday in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam escalated into a deadly exchange, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists, one of whom was suspected to be a Pakistani national. The operation, however, claimed the lives of the two valiant soldiers.

An Army Major suffered injuries during the combat. Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of Gaur and Sindhu, stating that their dedication would remain etched in the memories of many.

(With inputs from agencies.)