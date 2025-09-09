Left Menu

Security Alert: Delhi's CM Secretariat and MAMC Targeted by Bomb Threat Email

A bomb threat email targeting Delhi's Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College triggered a swift security response. Authorities, including the Delhi Police and Fire Service, conducted anti-sabotage operations. The threat was deemed a possible hoax, yet security measures were intensified across the affected sites.

Updated: 09-09-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College came under security scrutiny after a bomb threat email was received, sparking an immediate response from authorities.

Delhi Police, in concert with the Delhi Fire Service, dispatched teams to safeguard the locations. Bomb detection and disposal experts conducted thorough checks, while senior officers monitored the operations closely.

Despite initial signs pointing to a hoax, law enforcement is not taking chances. Cyber police are probing the email's origin, while security vigilance remains high in Delhi, reflecting a trend of similar threats across educational institutions recently.

