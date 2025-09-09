Security Alert: Delhi's CM Secretariat and MAMC Targeted by Bomb Threat Email

The Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College came under security scrutiny after a bomb threat email was received, sparking an immediate response from authorities.

Delhi Police, in concert with the Delhi Fire Service, dispatched teams to safeguard the locations. Bomb detection and disposal experts conducted thorough checks, while senior officers monitored the operations closely.

Despite initial signs pointing to a hoax, law enforcement is not taking chances. Cyber police are probing the email's origin, while security vigilance remains high in Delhi, reflecting a trend of similar threats across educational institutions recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)