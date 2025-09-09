Turmoil in Nepal: PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Nepal found itself in turmoil as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned, bowing to intense anti-government protests that escalated into violence, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.

The protests, sparked by a social media ban, are the worst since the country's monarchy was abolished in 2008.

Protesters, mainly from the younger Gen Z demographic, accuse the government of corruption and demand better access to education and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)