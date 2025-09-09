Left Menu

Turmoil in Nepal: PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid violent anti-corruption protests. Demonstrators clashed with police, leading to 19 deaths and over 100 injuries. These protests were spurred by a social media ban and widespread government criticism. The unrest highlights the country's ongoing political instability and economic challenges.

Updated: 09-09-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Nepal found itself in turmoil as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned, bowing to intense anti-government protests that escalated into violence, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.

The protests, sparked by a social media ban, are the worst since the country's monarchy was abolished in 2008.

Protesters, mainly from the younger Gen Z demographic, accuse the government of corruption and demand better access to education and healthcare.

