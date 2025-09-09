Turmoil in Nepal: PM Resigns Amid Violent Protests
Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid violent anti-corruption protests. Demonstrators clashed with police, leading to 19 deaths and over 100 injuries. These protests were spurred by a social media ban and widespread government criticism. The unrest highlights the country's ongoing political instability and economic challenges.
Nepal found itself in turmoil as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned, bowing to intense anti-government protests that escalated into violence, resulting in the deaths of 19 people.
The protests, sparked by a social media ban, are the worst since the country's monarchy was abolished in 2008.
Protesters, mainly from the younger Gen Z demographic, accuse the government of corruption and demand better access to education and healthcare.
