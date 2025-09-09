Left Menu

Delhi Bomb Threats Trigger Emergency Response at Key Institutions

Bomb threats aimed at the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and two medical colleges prompted a swift security response. Authorities, including police and fire services, mobilized teams to check for explosives. Though suspected as hoax emails, all precautionary measures and standard procedures were implemented to ensure safety.

Updated: 09-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:03 IST
In an urgent response to bomb threats targeting the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and two prominent medical colleges, security forces swung into action on Tuesday. The threats were received via email, prompting a hasty deployment of bomb squads and other emergency services.

Authorities, including senior police officials, mobilized quickly, implementing standard operating procedures to ensure public safety. Bomb detection teams scoured the premises of both the Secretariat and the colleges, and officials confirmed that necessary measures were undertaken to prevent any possible threat.

While initial assessments suggested the emails were likely hoaxes, similar to previous incidents in educational institutions, security agencies took no chances. Intensive checks were conducted, access was restricted, and classes were suspended as a precautionary tactic to maintain safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

