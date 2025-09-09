Left Menu

Borders and Turmoil: SSB Elevates Security Amid Nepal's Unrest

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has intensified security along the 1751-km border with Nepal due to unrest following a government ban on social media, which was revoked after protests. Enhanced surveillance and joint patrols are in place to monitor developments as cross-border communication remains affected.

Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:57 IST
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has heightened its security measures across the 1751-km-long international border with Nepal amid ongoing unrest within the neighboring country, officials have stated.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar revealed that additional forces have been deployed to 22 border outposts, and drones are being used for surveillance across five border police stations. Intelligence agencies have been tasked with stringent monitoring, and personnel stationed along the Balrampur border are on high alert.

This unrest follows massive protests against a brief government ban on social media platforms in Nepal. The ban, which was lifted after public outrage, disrupted communication for residents in border areas with ties to Nepal. Critics call for an end to violence and a focus on maintaining cross-country relationships.

