Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a relief package for flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh. An aerial survey and meetings with state officials preceded his pledge of Rs 1,500 crore in aid, alongside ex-gratia for victims. Efforts include reconstruction of infrastructure and agricultural support, following devastating rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Dharamshala | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a substantial relief package for the flood-affected state of Himachal Pradesh, pledging swift restitution efforts. The aid includes Rs 1,500 crore to support infrastructure restoration and rehabilitation.

Following an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, Modi held discussions with state officials and affected families. He extended sincere condolences to the bereaved and committed to comprehensive support measures, including financial aid and agricultural relief. Reconstruction efforts will be diverse, focusing on homes, highways, and education institutions.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered heavy losses, with landslides and flash floods causing extensive damage to property and infrastructure. The central government is working closely with local authorities to expedite recovery processes and facilitate sustainable development in the region.

