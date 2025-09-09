Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Battle Against Naxalism: A Unified Front

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai chaired a Unified Command meeting to discuss anti-Naxal operations and development in affected regions. Achievements over the past 20 months and future plans, including a development scheme, were reviewed. The state aims to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, aligning with national agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:54 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai spearheaded a crucial Unified Command meeting on Tuesday, focusing on the security and development challenges in the left wing extremism-affected areas of the state. A key agenda was the persistent struggle against Naxalism and the advancement of developmental projects in these vulnerable regions.

The state has made significant strides with the reported neutralization of 454 Maoists since December 2023, bolstered by the establishment of 65 additional security camps. Attendees, including Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and senior security officials, discussed the integration of new technology and inter-state coordination as tools to combat Naxalism effectively.

Sai expressed confidence in fulfilling the national goal of eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. He noted the implementation of the Niyad Nellanar scheme, designed to extend government benefits to remote villages, as a critical part of winning local trust and facilitating long-term development, paving the way towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

