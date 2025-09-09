EAGLE Swoops Down on Drug-Linked Hawala Racket
The Telangana anti-narcotics wing, EAGLE, has dismantled a large hawala network connected to drug trafficking, arresting 20 individuals nationwide. The bust uncovered international operations using fake identities and fraudulent visas, highlighting significant challenges in curbing such illegal activity, which often involves complex financial channels.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana anti-narcotics wing, known as the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), announced a significant breakthrough as it dismantled a major hawala racket linked to drug trafficking on Tuesday. Twenty individuals were arrested from various states across the country.
The investigation, which began with the apprehension of a Nigerian national attempting to sell cocaine and ecstasy in Hyderabad, revealed an intricate web of financial transactions supporting drug operations. The EAGLE teams conducted extensive raids, recovering Rs 3 crore during the operation.
The network's modus operandi included using multiple passports, fake identities, and fraudulent visas to facilitate the illegal trade. The authorities stressed the importance of disrupting hawala channels and enhancing visa and passport verification processes to effectively combat the narcotics menace.
- READ MORE ON:
- hawala
- drug trafficking
- EAGLE
- Telangana
- arrests
- Nigerian peddlers
- raids
- India
- cocaine
- ecstasy
ALSO READ
Ranchi Sex Racket Bust: Arrests Made
Trump's Supreme Moves: From Foreign Aid to Immigration Raids
High-Stakes Fraud: CBI Arrests Key Figures in ₹183 Crore Scam
Revenge Saga: Arrests in Pune Teen's Murder Tied to Family Feud
Major Interstate Drug Cartel Dismantled in Delhi: Key Arrests and Heroin Seized