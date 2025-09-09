Left Menu

EAGLE Swoops Down on Drug-Linked Hawala Racket

The Telangana anti-narcotics wing, EAGLE, has dismantled a large hawala network connected to drug trafficking, arresting 20 individuals nationwide. The bust uncovered international operations using fake identities and fraudulent visas, highlighting significant challenges in curbing such illegal activity, which often involves complex financial channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:02 IST
EAGLE Swoops Down on Drug-Linked Hawala Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana anti-narcotics wing, known as the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), announced a significant breakthrough as it dismantled a major hawala racket linked to drug trafficking on Tuesday. Twenty individuals were arrested from various states across the country.

The investigation, which began with the apprehension of a Nigerian national attempting to sell cocaine and ecstasy in Hyderabad, revealed an intricate web of financial transactions supporting drug operations. The EAGLE teams conducted extensive raids, recovering Rs 3 crore during the operation.

The network's modus operandi included using multiple passports, fake identities, and fraudulent visas to facilitate the illegal trade. The authorities stressed the importance of disrupting hawala channels and enhancing visa and passport verification processes to effectively combat the narcotics menace.

TRENDING

1
SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

 India
2
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

 India
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025