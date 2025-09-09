Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Ranga Reddy Official

A Town Planning Officer in Ranga Reddy district was apprehended by Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe. She demanded Rs 10 lakh for official favours but settled for Rs 4 lakh. The incident highlights corruption issues in government bodies. The case is under investigation.

Updated: 09-09-2025 18:57 IST
  • India

In a significant move against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Town Planning Officer in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. The officer was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, highlighting the challenges of fighting corruption in government offices.

According to ACB officials, the officer initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from a complainant. The money was intended for processing and issuing Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) proceedings to regularize the complainant's open plot, an official statement from ACB revealed.

The officer's actions were described as improper and dishonest conduct in fulfilling her public duties. The ACB successfully recovered the bribe amount and has launched a thorough investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

