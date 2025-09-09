Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Diplomatic Push in Syria: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Russia has dispatched a significant delegation to Syria led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, marking a strong initiative to enhance relations with Syria. The focus is on supporting Syria's crippled energy sector and discussing humanitarian aid in collaboration with Qatar, while leveraging Russian diplomatic ties in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Russia made a formidable diplomatic move by sending a large delegation to Syria. The effort, led by its chief energy official, underscores Russia's commitment to strengthening ties with the Syrian government, which emerged after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad, a longtime Moscow ally.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, serving as President Putin's primary liaison on energy matters, emphasized the collaboration with Qatar on humanitarian efforts and energy sector revival in Syria. Though details were sparse, the initiative signals Russia's readiness to play a pivotal role in Syria's recovery.

Addressing Russian television, Novak highlighted Russia's unique diplomatic reach, expressing the potential to stabilize Syria by utilizing connections across the Middle East, including Israel and varied Syrian ethnic factions. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani echoed the enduring relationship with Russia, underlining the importance of foreign support aligning with Syrian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

