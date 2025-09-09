Rising Tragedy: Suicide Rate Among CRPF Personnel in Chhattisgarh

A CRPF head constable has allegedly taken his life using his service weapon while stationed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police reports on Tuesday. This distressing event unfolded late Monday night during a routine patrol by the 219th battalion from their headquarters in Injram village.

The 42-year-old constable, Nilesh Kumar Garg, a resident of neighboring Madhya Pradesh, reportedly used an AK-47 rifle to end his life. Authorities have launched a probe to determine the underlying cause behind this tragic decision.

This incident contributes to an alarming pattern, with seven suicides among security personnel, including three CRPF members, recorded in the last two months. The situation is dire, as the state government recently disclosed that 177 security members have died by suicide over the last six-and-a-half years due to personal and health-related challenges.

