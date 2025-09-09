Rising Tragedy: Suicide Rate Among CRPF Personnel in Chhattisgarh
A CRPF head constable allegedly committed suicide in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, marking the seventh such incident in two months. The state government revealed 177 security personnel suicides in over six years, including 26 CRPF members, often due to personal issues and other factors.
- Country:
- India
A CRPF head constable has allegedly taken his life using his service weapon while stationed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police reports on Tuesday. This distressing event unfolded late Monday night during a routine patrol by the 219th battalion from their headquarters in Injram village.
The 42-year-old constable, Nilesh Kumar Garg, a resident of neighboring Madhya Pradesh, reportedly used an AK-47 rifle to end his life. Authorities have launched a probe to determine the underlying cause behind this tragic decision.
This incident contributes to an alarming pattern, with seven suicides among security personnel, including three CRPF members, recorded in the last two months. The situation is dire, as the state government recently disclosed that 177 security members have died by suicide over the last six-and-a-half years due to personal and health-related challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- suicide
- Chhattisgarh
- security
- personnel
- mental health
- investigation
- patrolling
- Sukma
- Nilesh Garg
ALSO READ
Suspicious Duo Apprehended in Pilibhit: Investigation Underway
Berlin Power Outage Sparks Arson Investigation: Tesla Connection Probed
Blast at Pizza Outlet Sparks Investigation in Delhi
Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation