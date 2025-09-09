Left Menu

International Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Israel launched a military operation targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, prompting condemnations from various international leaders and organizations. The action, deemed a violation of international law by several countries, has escalated tensions, with global calls for a ceasefire and regional stability prevailing over aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Israel launched a targeted attack on the leadership of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Qatar, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the country's full responsibility for the operation conducted independently.

Global leaders have reacted strongly, criticizing Israel's military actions. Qatar condemned the attack as an affront to international laws, expressing deep concern for the safety of its residents. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed calls for a ceasefire, urging parties to work towards peaceful resolutions.

Further condemnations came from countries including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran, and the UAE, all denouncing Israel's actions as a violation of sovereignty and international norms. Amidst growing international pressure, calls for regional stability and the protection of sovereign rights have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

