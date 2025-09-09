Left Menu

Heightened Border Security Amid Nepal Unrest

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has increased its vigilance along the India-Nepal border due to unrest following Nepal's prime minister's resignation. With protests escalating over social media bans and corruption accusations, tighter security measures, including joint patrolling and drone monitoring, have been implemented in affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has heightened security along the 1751-km unfenced border between India and Nepal in response to growing unrest in Nepal. This unrest, marked by widespread protests against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has prompted increased vigilance across the border.

In Uttar Pradesh, high alerts have been issued in seven districts. Patrols combining SSB, local police, and intelligence units have intensified, with additional personnel and drone surveillance to monitor volatile areas. 'Operation Kavach' committees are supervising cross-border movements.

The crisis in Nepal follows Oli's resignation amid protests over a social media ban and alleged inaction against corruption. Despite the ban being lifted, tensions persist, impacting cross-border travel and trade as advised by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

