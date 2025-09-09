Government Doctor Arrested in PET Exam Solver Racket
Authorities in Ballia take action against Dr. Amit Gupta, arrested for allegedly running a 'solver' scam for the Preliminary Eligibility Test in Lucknow. The Chief Medical Officer has recommended suspension and a departmental inquiry. The racket involved impersonation to secure exam success for aspirants.
Authorities in Ballia district have intensified efforts against a government doctor implicated in a significant 'solver' racket, connected with the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), officials disclosed on Tuesday.
Following Dr. Amit Gupta's arrest in Lucknow, Chief Medical Officer Sanjeev Verman confirmed that Gupta, serving at Bansdih's Community Health Centre, has been reported to the state government for further action, including an impending suspension and departmental inquiry.
Gupta allegedly orchestrated a scheme where candidates paid for exam impersonation to secure guaranteed success, targeting the PET conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for Group C state government positions.
