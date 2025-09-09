Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

The Delhi High Court declined to extend interim bail for Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja stated that Yadav's conviction allows only for parole or furlough, not bail extensions.

The plea was rejected, despite Yadav's claim for the need due to his recent marriage.

