Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to extend the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case. The court cited its lack of extraordinary powers available to the Supreme Court. Yadav, serving a 25-year term, sought bail for marital obligations and financial arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:50 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case
Vikas Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court declined to extend interim bail for Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja stated that Yadav's conviction allows only for parole or furlough, not bail extensions.

The plea was rejected, despite Yadav's claim for the need due to his recent marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry

Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry

 India
2
Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi

Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi

 India
3
Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills

Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills

 Global
4
Nepal Army Takes Control Amid Protests: A Nation in Turmoil

Nepal Army Takes Control Amid Protests: A Nation in Turmoil

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025