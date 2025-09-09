Protests Erupt in Doda Following AAP MLA's Detention: Chaos and Clashes Ensue

The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik sparked widespread protests in Doda and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Demonstrations against his detention under the Public Safety Act led to clashes with security forces, resulting in injuries among both officers and protesters.

Authorities faced criticism as some protesters alleged excessive use of force, while a tragic incident occurred when a baby girl died after a vehicle carrying her got stuck in a traffic jam caused by the unrest. The unrest highlights the tension between political supporters and law enforcement.

Amid ongoing protests, the situation remains tense with supporters continuing to demand Malik's release, and political leaders, including Omar Abdullah, condemning the detention. Despite assurances from officials, the situation raises questions about civil liberties and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)