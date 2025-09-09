Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Doda Following AAP MLA's Detention: Chaos and Clashes Ensue

Demonstrations broke out in Doda as AAP supporters protested the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Clashes with police resulted in injuries and a baby girl's death due to a traffic jam. Protests spread across Jammu and Kashmir, prompting political backlash.

The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik sparked widespread protests in Doda and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Demonstrations against his detention under the Public Safety Act led to clashes with security forces, resulting in injuries among both officers and protesters.

Authorities faced criticism as some protesters alleged excessive use of force, while a tragic incident occurred when a baby girl died after a vehicle carrying her got stuck in a traffic jam caused by the unrest. The unrest highlights the tension between political supporters and law enforcement.

Amid ongoing protests, the situation remains tense with supporters continuing to demand Malik's release, and political leaders, including Omar Abdullah, condemning the detention. Despite assurances from officials, the situation raises questions about civil liberties and public safety.

