Poland Takes Action: NATO Air Defenses Engage for First Time in Ukraine War

Poland scrambled its air defenses in response to Russian drones entering its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. It's the first instance of Polish engagement in the conflict. The military operation is ongoing, with Poland in communication with NATO and temporarily closing several airports for safety.

Updated: 10-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 08:52 IST
Poland Takes Action: NATO Air Defenses Engage for First Time in Ukraine War
Poland activated its air defense systems alongside NATO forces to intercept drones crossing into its airspace from Russia during an attack on Ukraine. This marks Poland's first active involvement in the Ukraine conflict, heightening tensions in the region.

The Polish military confirmed using weapons to neutralize these threats and advised citizens in at-risk regions to remain indoors. The country's Defense Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, announced that systems remain on high alert, with ongoing support from NATO command.

In response, Poland temporarily closed airports, including Chopin Airport in Warsaw, as a precaution. As global reactions intensify, the situation underscores the increased vulnerability and geopolitical stakes for NATO countries neighboring the conflict zone.

