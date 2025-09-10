Poland's Firm Stance Against Airspace Aggression

In a bold statement, Poland's army has labeled the incursion of drones into its airspace amidst a Russian offensive on Ukraine as an 'act of aggression.' The incursion, which occurred during heightened tensions, is considered a serious threat to public safety, necessitating immediate action to neutralize the drones involved.

'This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens,' asserted the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X. The escalating conflict has prompted Poland to defend its airspace vigorously.

The Polish military's decisive response underscores the immediate danger such violations represent and highlights the strained relations in the region. It further emphasizes the government's commitment to protecting its citizens against external threats.

