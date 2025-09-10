Left Menu

India's Quest for Rare Earths in Myanmar: A Strategic Shift

India is turning to Myanmar's Kachin Independence Army to access rare-earth samples, aiming to reduce its reliance on China. Through collaborations with both state-owned and private enterprises, India plans to test and potentially import these critical minerals. However, logistical and processing challenges remain significant hurdles in this endeavor.

India is strategically turning to Myanmar for rare-earth samples, partnering with the Kachin Independence Army to secure these critical minerals. This move comes as part of India's broader strategy to diminish its heavy reliance on Chinese-controlled rare-earth supplies.

The Ministry of Mines has prompted both state-owned and private entities to engage in extracting and testing mineral samples from northeastern Myanmar's mines, sources confirm. Notably, companies like IREL and Midwest Advanced Materials are leading the charge in this new frontier of rare-earth acquisition.

Despite promising collaborations, India faces significant logistical challenges in transporting and processing these minerals. The lack of domestic high-purity processing facilities and the mountainous terrain pose substantial obstacles as India works to establish a steady supply chain for these strategic resources.

