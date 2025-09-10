Nagina MLA Denied Bail in Attempted Murder Case
Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Paras was denied bail in an attempted murder case by a special MP-MLA court. The case dates back to an alleged knife attack on a villager, Chhatar Singh, in 2020. Paras, accused along with other party leaders, appeared before Judge Shantanu Tyagi and was subsequently sent to jail.
The special MP-MLA court here has rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Paras regarding a 2020 attempt-to-murder case, sparking significant media attention.
The incident in question involves a complaint by Chhatar Singh, a villager from Raseedpur Garhi, who claimed he was attacked with knives on Jhalu road in late September 2020. This complaint also implicated other leaders from the Samajwadi Party.
Standing before Judge Shantanu Tyagi on Tuesday, Manoj Paras, a notable political figure and current MLA, was denied bail. The decision culminates after non-bailable warrants had been previously issued against him.
