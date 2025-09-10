Left Menu

Karnataka MLA Arrested in Multimillion Iron Ore Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in connection with a money laundering case tied to illegal iron ore exports. The arrest highlights the ongoing investigation into a multimillion-dollar scam involving multiple business entities and government officials.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail on charges of money laundering linked to illegal iron ore exports, sources confirmed on Wednesday. Sail, who represents the Karwar Assembly in Uttara Kannada, was detained late Tuesday night after being questioned at the ED's Bengaluru office.

This move marks the second arrest of a Congress MLA by the ED in recent weeks, following the detention of Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra. The case against Sail is rooted in a 2010 investigation that unveiled the illegal transportation of approximately eight lakh tons of iron ore.

The ongoing investigation has revealed a network of collusion between business entities, including Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt. Ltd. and port officials. The ED's probe has resulted in the seizure of cash, bullion, and the freezing of bank accounts linked to the accused parties.

