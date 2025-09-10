Nepal's Turmoil: Protests Ignite Chaos and Call for Change

Nepal remains gripped by turmoil as armed soldiers guard the parliament, enforcing a curfew in Kathmandu. This follows two days of fierce anti-corruption protests that led to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation. The unrest, the worst in decades, was fueled by a controversial social media ban, which was briefly imposed.

Scenes of destruction surround the parliament, with burnt vehicles and the charred exterior of the building in stark focus. As army firefighters work tirelessly, their goal is clear: stabilize the region and protect civilian life. Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet emphasized these efforts amid widespread chaos.

The city sits on edge, with shops shuttered and armoured vehicles patrolling eerily quiet streets. As Nepal grapples with political transitions, former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.C. calls for fresh elections. Dialogue between authorities and protesters emerges as a potential path to resolving the crisis.

