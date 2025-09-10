Left Menu

Nepal's Turmoil: Protests Ignite Chaos and Call for Change

Nepal faces unrest as protests sparked by anti-graft efforts lead to chaos. Amid a social media ban, 19 deaths, and Prime Minister Oli's resignation, the situation in Kathmandu spirals. Army presence is strong, with curfews enforced, as calls for negotiation and new elections emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:18 IST
Nepal's Turmoil: Protests Ignite Chaos and Call for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal remains gripped by turmoil as armed soldiers guard the parliament, enforcing a curfew in Kathmandu. This follows two days of fierce anti-corruption protests that led to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation. The unrest, the worst in decades, was fueled by a controversial social media ban, which was briefly imposed.

Scenes of destruction surround the parliament, with burnt vehicles and the charred exterior of the building in stark focus. As army firefighters work tirelessly, their goal is clear: stabilize the region and protect civilian life. Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet emphasized these efforts amid widespread chaos.

The city sits on edge, with shops shuttered and armoured vehicles patrolling eerily quiet streets. As Nepal grapples with political transitions, former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.C. calls for fresh elections. Dialogue between authorities and protesters emerges as a potential path to resolving the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

 Global
2
Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

 India
3
Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

 China
4
High Court Orders Probe into Policemen's Alleged Land Grabbing

High Court Orders Probe into Policemen's Alleged Land Grabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025