In a recent escalation of tensions, a drone or similar object collided with a residential building in Wyryki, eastern Poland, causing no injuries, the local mayor reported to TVP Info. The incident has heightened concerns in the region.

Poland, responding to a significant Russian offensive in western Ukraine, intercepted drones that ventured into its airspace. This incursion has been deemed "an act of aggression" by the NATO member nation, underscoring the rising stakes in the area.

Further investigations revealed a damaged drone in Czosnowka, as police and crisis management teams continue to maintain security. A prosecutor's office in the Lublin region is actively probing the discovery of drone components near Czesniki cemetery.