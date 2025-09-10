Drones Downed Amid Cross-border Electronic Warfare

Belarus disclosed that it had shot down drones that veered off course during an electronic warfare exchange between Russia and Ukraine. The incident saw drones straying due to jamming disruptions and prompted Belarus to alert neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the Belarus General Staff, confirmed that Belarus' Air Defence Forces were actively tracking the UAVs affected by electronic interference. Some of the errant drones were subsequently destroyed over Belarusian territory, while Poland reported itself under threat from Russian drones infringing on its airspace.

The incident heightened regional tensions, with Poland swiftly reacting by deploying defensive forces. Belarus reaffirmed its commitment to providing air situation updates to Poland and Baltic nations, underscoring a strategic cooperation in the region.

